Interesting development emerges regarding Watford owners

The Watford owners are closing in on the purchase of another football club, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet Sport have reported that the Pozzo family are looking to add to their portfolio, also owning Serie A side Udinese.

The club in question is Sabadell, who find themselves in the lower tiers of Spanish football.

The Watford owners have reportedly put the deal together alongside an American businessman with the intention of guiding the club to La Liga following the completion of the takeover.

Negotiations with the current club president Esteve Clazada are in advanced stages as the family looks to take control of the Spanish outfit.

It is believed that the deal will be completed in November, with a view to preparing for the upcoming January transfer market.

The Pozzo family have owned Watford since the summer of 2012, and in the following 10 years has helped to guide the club to the Premier League on two occasions.

Tensions are currently high between the fanbase and the Hornets’ owners due to the decision to constantly change managers over the years.

Slaven Bilic’s side sit 10th in the Championship table, having earned 23 points from their opening 16 games.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development coming at an interesting time for Watford.

There has been a lot of crossover between Udinese and Watford over the years, so this could alter that dynamic in a big way.

It also shows the family’s commitment to investing more money into the sport, which should bode well for the Hornets.

But it could also take away the owners’ focus from the club as they look to build Sabadell into a top flight side.