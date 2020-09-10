Interesting details emerge about Fulham’s pursuit of Aston Villa man before Brentford exit

Brentford were reluctant to sell Ollie Watkins to Fulham due to the local rivalry between the two sides, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Bees striker scored 26 times last season and helped them reach the play-off final but always looked likely to seal a Premier League move after defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

Watkins secured that top-flight move by joining Aston Villa earlier this week in a deal worth up to £33 million.

Villa beat out a string of Premier League sides to the 24-year-old’s signature, with Fulham, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace among those linked.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that while Leeds were ready to go hell for leather for the striker before they landed Rodrigo, Fulham’s chances of landing the Bees man were slim.

The report claims that Brentford were reluctant to sell Watkins to the Craven Cottage outfit due to the local rivalry between the two sides – with both playing in west London.

In Aleksander Mitrovic, Fulham already have a proven goalscorer but if their last season in the top flight is anything to go by, Scott Parker’s side may want to add reinforcements.

The west London club finished one place off the bottom of the Premier League and were relegated in the 2018/19 season.

The Verdict

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. There is no love lost between Brentford and Fulham, particularly after the play-off final.

If the Bees had lost that game and then sold their star striker to the Craven Cottage side, you feel there would’ve been uproar from the fans.

£33 million would likely have been more than Fulham wanted to pay for a new forward given they already have Mitrovic at the club.

The Serbian was neck and neck with Watkins on goals last term, it’s going to be interesting to see how the duo fair in the Premier League this season.