Interesting detail emerges behind Newcastle United’s January pursuit of Sheffield United star

Newcastle United assistant boss Jason Tindall was a key figure behind the Magpies’ winter interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Norwegian has been linked with a move away from the Blades for much of his time at Bramall Lane, with Newcastle taking a closer look at the 24-year-old during the latter stages of the January transfer window and shortlisting him as a potential replacement for current Nottingham Forest player Jonjo Shelvey.

However, it was Fulham who looked to be in pole position to get a deal over the line with the Cottagers reported to have been in talks with the Blades regarding a potential £20m deal for the midfielder.

However, no one was able to get a deal over the line for him and with that, he is still at Bramall Lane with the player reportedly happy to stay at the club until his contract expires in 2024 before weighing up his options.

That could be a blow for the Magpies if they reignite their interest in him, with Iliman Ndiaye also thought to be of interest at St James’ Park.

It’s believed Tindall, who worked alongside Paul Heckingbottom during the latter’s spell as interim manager of the Blades during the latter stages of the 2020/21 season, was a key man behind their interest in Berge.

The Verdict:

He hasn’t been in the best form recently and unless he can turn things around between now and the end of the season, you feel interest in him will evaporate.

That isn’t exactly ideal for the Blades who will probably want the option of selling him this summer with the player set to enter the final year of his deal in the next few months.

Keeping him would be a boost for United but they will be desperate not to lose him for free, so a sale in the summer could benefit all parties.

You have to give the player a lot of credit because it doesn’t seem as though he’s ever tried to force a move away from Bramall Lane, something that would have been understandable considering the Blades couldn’t get them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He could potentially be rewarded for that loyalty at the end of the campaign with the Blades in contention to win a top-two spot and a spot back in the top flight.

But he could end up in the top tier regardless of whether his current side are promoted or not, with the player proving in recent seasons that he can be a real asset in the final third when on top form.