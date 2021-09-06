Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Interesting’, ‘Could work’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Brennan Johnson tweak

Published

9 mins ago

on

Brennan Johnson featured once again for Wales yesterday as the Nottingham Forest youngster continues to develop and impress.

Johnson, who made his first start for Wales against Finland last week, started once again for Rob Page’s side against Belarus in their World Cup qualifiers.

They had Gareth Bale to thank, with the Real Madrid winger’s hat-trick securing an excellent comeback away from home.

Bale’s penalty put them 1-0 up, but after going 2-1 down, he was to equalise on 69 minutes then find a winning goal in stoppage time.

Interestingly, Johnson, who came off on the hour mark, played as a striker for Wales yesterday – a position we don’t normally associate with the 20-year-old.

In wake of the transfer window closing, The Athletic suggested that Forest want to try and use Johnson more as a false nine, or someone who could even lead the line.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Johnson’s display, and more specifically, his starting position yesterday…


