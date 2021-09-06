‘Interesting’, ‘Could work’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Brennan Johnson tweak

Brennan Johnson featured once again for Wales yesterday as the Nottingham Forest youngster continues to develop and impress.

Johnson, who made his first start for Wales against Finland last week, started once again for Rob Page’s side against Belarus in their World Cup qualifiers.

They had Gareth Bale to thank, with the Real Madrid winger’s hat-trick securing an excellent comeback away from home.

Bale’s penalty put them 1-0 up, but after going 2-1 down, he was to equalise on 69 minutes then find a winning goal in stoppage time.

Interestingly, Johnson, who came off on the hour mark, played as a striker for Wales yesterday – a position we don’t normally associate with the 20-year-old.

In wake of the transfer window closing, The Athletic suggested that Forest want to try and use Johnson more as a false nine, or someone who could even lead the line.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Johnson’s display, and more specifically, his starting position yesterday…

Be interesting to see him start there for forest — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 5, 2021

Playing as a Earny esque player up top. Defo could work with the right service. — kyle smith (@kyle_nffc_86) September 5, 2021

Good luck Brennan be interesting to see how that goes. — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) September 5, 2021

Good luck to him and he’ll probably have a great game for Wales but that’s what happens when the manager lets him off the leash to express himself – shame our manager ruins attacking players and never lets them express themselves — LoyalRed21 #HughtonOut🦖 (@LoyalRed21) September 5, 2021

If only for fan morale, I’d love trying him up there for Forest for 3 games. — Gareth Watts 💙 (@tokyobeatbox) September 5, 2021

Looks like Brennan Johnson may be playing as the striker for Wales today. Good luck to him and a good chance to see how he plays there. #nffc — Ed Dexter (@Ed_Dexter1995) September 5, 2021

Brilliant. I’d like them try him up front at Forest. — Arthur Seaton (@stagga_me) September 5, 2021