Interesting Bradford City takeover update emerges

WAGMI Limited have emerged as potential candidates to buy Bradford City.

The group that contains Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey had their interest in buying an English football club published in the Washington Post this morning. Tariq Panja of the The New York Times confirmed that the club is the Bantams on Twitter this afternoon.

Folks, a small update here. It’s Bradford City that this group is up for buying a revolutionising using crypto, NFTs, assorted magic beans. Farewell, then, football. You had a good run.https://t.co/YSdIarBPjM — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) December 16, 2021

Bradford City have endured a frustrating first half of the season having hoped to be involved in the automatic promotion race under Derek Adams. Key player Oliver Crankshaw departed for National League side Stockport County earlier on in the campaign with a sense of frustration clearly present at Valley Parade.

Adams did a remarkable job by gaining promotion to League One with Morecambe in 2020/21 via the play-offs, increasing the expectations of the Bradford home faithful when he was appointed in the summer. The Bantams have won just two of their last 16 fourth tier matches but are still only seven points off of the top seven having drawn nine in that stretch.

A change of regime at board level, if credible and with sustainable intentions, would breathe a new lease of life into a club that has experienced a steep decline since losing the League One play-off final as recently as the 2016/17 season.

The Verdict

In Derek Adams Bradford have a very competent manager at third and fourth tier level. The Bantams are arguably the biggest club in League Two with a stadium that can hold over 25,000 supporters. It is easy to see why they are an attractive proposition for overseas investment with the clear potential for growth.

The EFL’s fit and proper persons test has been tightened up considerably in the last couple of years which has led to takeover’s taking longer than they had done in years gone by, meaning that even if this story develops quickly the chances of Bradford having more financial muscle in the January transfer window is very unlikely. Exciting times though in a season where the Bantams have not had a lot to shout about.