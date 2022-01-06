Interested League Two club could be appealing destination for Portsmouth man: Opinion

It could certainly be argued that a departure from Portsmouth for John Marquis could be a suitable move for both club and player during the January transfer window.

With just four goals in 18 league appearances this season, Marquis has struggled to find his best form during the current campaign, making him something of a source of frustration among the Fratton Park fanbase, meaning a reset and fresh start could be just what he needs.

Given the striker’s contract is set expire at the end of the season, this is also Portsmouth’s final chance to receive a fee for the 29-year-old, meaning they too could be satisfied with a January sale.

Now it appears as though both parties could be handed the chance to secure such a parting of the ways, with reports from The News claiming that League Two side Mansfield Town are interested in an ambitious move to bring Marquis to Field Mill.

For the player himself in particular, you feel that is a move that may well be appealing one to make during the coming weeks.

Having struggled to really hit top form in League One this season, that move to a fourth-tier side could help to lift some of the pressure off Marquis right now, giving him the chance to recreate some of the prolific capabilities in front of goal.

Indeed, with the Stags currently locked in a promotion battle in League Two, the chance to be involved in what looks to be a dramatic and eventful end to the season could be rather enjoyable for Marquis.

But while Mansfield are currently ninth in the League Two standings, just three points adrift of a play-off place, goals have been somewhat hard to come by for the Stags this season.

Since the start of the campaign, no player has scored more than five league goals for the club, and you feel they may need a regular goalscorer if they are to keep pace, and have a chance of breaking into, the top seven during the second half of the campaign.

That is a role that, if they do bring Marquis to Field Mill, he will surely be tasked with filling, and that opportunity to be the main man again – something he has arguably not enjoyed at Portsmouth recently amid the form of the likes of Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness – could again help give him the opportunities, and confidence to really kick-start his career again.

Geographically as well, with Mansfield much close to Doncaster – where Marquis wnjoyed much of the best form of his career so far – you also wonder if a move closer to that part of the world, could help the striker to settle again, and get the best out of himself on the pitch.

It seems therefore, that while a move such as this may be somewhat surprising in its nature, it could also be just what Marquis need in the current circumstances.