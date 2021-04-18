‘Interest will only heighten’ – Assessing Emi Buendia’s future at Norwich City as promotion is confirmed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City clinched promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking on Saturday afternoon under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries were promoted without kicking a ball, as both Brentford and Swansea City both dropped points earlier on Saturday.

Norwich then went on to lose 3-1 to AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, although they won’t be too concerned, having already won promotion from the Championship.

One player that has played a starring role for Farke’s side in their promotion-winning campaign is Emi Buendia, with the Norwich winger chipping in with 13 goals and 16 assists from his 37 appearances this season.

Buendia’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Arsenal being interested in landing his signature for a number of months.

But can we see Buendia sticking around with Norwich City for the foreseeable future now that they’ve won promotion back into the Premier League?

Phil Spencer:

I think that Emi Buendia will move on this summer.

The player has been heavily linked with a move away over the last 12 months and that interest will only heighten as we move into the summer months.

Buendia has done a wonderful job of securing promotion for the Canaries and while it’s great that he’s guaranteed first team football, it would be hard to turn down a move to one of the league’s bigger fish.

I get the impression that a move away is all-but agreed with the player and so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him move on this summer with the blessing of Norwich City who will be delighted that he stuck around long enough to see them secure promotion.

George Harbey:

I’m afraid I can’t.

Buendia is an absolute class act, but I think all the promotion does is increase his price tag even more.

The likes of Arsenal are interested in the Argentine, and I can actually see him being a perfect fit at the Emirates Stadium.

If Norwich didn’t go up, then they may have looked to cash in for a lower fee than what they can demand now, and it wouldn’t be a huge blow to lose him.

I think some fans feel resigned to it to be honest.

Ben Wignall:

Even though Premier League football is secured for next season, I still see it being difficult for Norwich City to keep hold of Buendia.

The growing list of suitors for his signature will surely be a head-turner for him and if a team comes in that can guarantee him European football, then he will no doubt be considering his options.

But Norwich won’t be in a position where they have to sell – they somehow kept hold of most of their top players this season to get them back to the top flight and now they’re going to see the benefit of the Premier League television money which is over £100 million a season.

So from a financial standpoint the club won’t have to cash in on the Argentinian – however nowadays player power rules over everything and if Buendia makes noises about wanting to leave, then the Canaries will likely not stand in his way.