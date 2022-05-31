Interest surfaces for Sheffield United experienced figure

Several clubs are believed to register their interest in Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The 34-year-old, who will soon be departing Bramall Lane when his contract expires next month, has featured 136 times for the Blades since his 2018 arrival from Ipswich Town.

Playing an integral role during the club’s two recent Premier League campaigns, McGoldrick saw his game time disrupted by injury this time out.

The veteran forward was restricted to 19 appearances during the 2021/22 season, scoring two goals and providing four assists during that time.

Quiz: The big Sheffield United striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blades fan

1 of 25 How many years has Billy Sharp been with Sheffield United? 5 6 7 8

McGoldrick has been contacted by several clubs who are eager to strike an agreement with the soon-to-be-released forward, however, it remains to be seen which clubs, and the calibre of clubs that are currently interested.

The verdict

McGoldrick’s situation is an interesting one because he still possesses the ability to make an impact at the top end of the Championship but it is unknown if his lack of game time during the 2021/22 season will act as a barrier for him.

The 34-year-old could add real immediate value to any club that will eventually land his signature, with McGoldrick proving to be a forward with many desirable attributes.

A strong presence when holding the ball up, he is also technically very gifted, linking up play well in the final third.

He also has the attacking intelligence to decide when will be best to run in behind and cause chaos in that way.

McGoldrick would be an excellent pick-up by most clubs in the Championship, it is just unknown if he will demand high wages.