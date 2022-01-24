Interest rising in Leeds, Liverpool and West Ham target, EFL club desperate to hold on

Leeds United and West Ham United are set to compete with Liverpool over the signing of Fulham 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho with interest in the teenager rising due to his recent form, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Carvalho has been in fantastic form in recent weeks – bagging four goals and an assist in his last three games and helping Marco Silva’s side move eight points clear at the top of the Championship.

The attacking midfielder now has eight goals and three assists in what is his first proper season in the Fulham first team but with his contract set to expire in the summer, there is uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Daily Mail has reported that Liverpool face competition from Leeds and West Ham over the teenager, whose performances in recent weeks have only increased the interest in him.

It is understood that the Craven Cottage outfit are desperate to keep hold of him but despite making a big-money contract offer back in November, Carvalho has not agreed fresh terms and is on course to leave the club as a free agent in the summer unless the situation changes.

The Verdict

Carvalho has been in stunning form in recent weeks and central to Fulham getting back to their destructive best so it’s no surprise that Premier League clubs continue to circle the 19-year-old.

You can understand why the west London club are so desperate to keep hold of the teenager but they’ve been burnt before with top-flight teams pinching their upcoming talent, such as with Liverpool’s acquisition of Harvey Elliott a few years ago.

Should Carvalho depart it may feel even more heartbreaking as he’s established himself as a key part of the Cottagers side this term.

Fulham will face a difficult decision if a significant offer is made by Leeds, Liverpool, or West Ham this month but you feel they’ll likely run the risk of keeping hold of him to aid their promotion push.