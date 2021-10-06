Interest in Solanke? Loan move for youngster? AFC Bournemouth transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

As we enter the second international break of the season, the team leading the way in the Championship are AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries are the only unbeaten side in the Championship now following West Brom’s weekend defeat to Stoke City and the south coast side are now flourishing with Scott Parker in charge.

They were expected to challenge for automatic promotion last season but Jason Tindall was sacked after poor performances and temporary head coach Jonathan Woodgate could not navigate the club through the play-offs.

Things seem to have clicked now though with new signings like Ryan Christie gelling well with young players coming through in Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura, but with the January transfer window opening in three months time there’s bound to be interest in some players.

Let’s take a look at TWO transfer scenarios that could arise in the first month of 2022 at Dean Court.

Interest in Solanke?

As is the norm in January, struggling Premier League clubs are usually looking for a new striker if they cannot find the back of the net, and the best place to look is in the Championship usually.

There’s a number of strikers who have started the campaign in red-hot form, and one of those is Dominic Solanke.

Whilst he’s always failed to hit the back of the net at the top level, Solanke has been consistently scoring at Championship level over the last year, scoring 15 times last season and his tally for 2021-22 is seven in 11 matches.

Therefore it wouldn’t be a shock to see the likes of Newcastle, Norwich City, Burnley and others look at the 24-year-old in the mid-season window, however Bournemouth are unlikely to want to cash in.

Loan move for Kilkenny?

With an injury and illness crisis at the start of the campaign, Scott Parker was forced to use some young players in his squad, and one who impressed was Gavin Kilkenny.

The young Irish midfielder has played in four Championship matches this season – all from the start – and he generally impressed.

However the returns of Jefferson Lerma and Ben Pearson meant that Kilkenny was dropped to the bench and in recent weeks he hasn’t even been in the squad – perhaps harsh considering he played very well when given his chance.

We know he clearly has the talent to play in the Championship so perhaps a loan to a lower club in the league, or perhaps League One or the Scottish Premiership could be ideal for the 21-year-old in the second half of the season to give him more experience.