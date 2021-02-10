Interest in Norwich City man ‘inevitable’ amid Manchester United speculation

Stuart Webber admits that interest in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is inevitable, amid speculation linking the defender with a move away from Carrow Road.

Aarons has been a key player for Norwich over the last two-and-a-half years, establishing himself as one of the best up and coming right-backs in the country.

The 21-year-old made 41 appearances as Norwich won promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, before making 36 appearances in the Premier League last term.

This season, Aarons has started every single one of the Canaries’ 28 Championship matches, as Daniel Farke’s side continue to lead the way in the second tier.

Aarons was linked with a move away from Norwich in January, with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur showing an interest in the defender.

It is said that United are keeping an eye on Aarons ahead of the summer, with Norwich undoubtedly keen to keep hold of the defender.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has admitted that interest is inevitable in Aarons, but the club will only sell if the time is right.

Speaking to the Athletic, he said: “It’s inevitable that interest will come for those three (Aarons, Cantwell and Buendia) because they’re terrific players and very experienced now for their age.

“They’ve been delivering every week for us for the last three years. They’re good guys, good professionals.

“When their journey here ends, we’ll make sure they get to a good place, like Ben, Jamal and James before them, because that’s part of what we do but, most importantly, their legacy has to be leaving Norwich in the best place it can be.”

The Verdict

If Norwich miss out on promotion back to the Premier League this season, then they will be resigned to losing the likes of Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia.

But the Canaries currently look a good bet for promotion, so they have no reason to sell if they return to the Premier League.

Would Aarons, Cantwell and Buendia be desperate to leave if they return to the Premier League, especially if their game time isn’t going to change too much? I doubt it. They’d be regular starters at Norwich on a weekly basis.