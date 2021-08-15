Interest in Man City player clarified after he attends Nottingham Forest game

Nottingham Forest still face competition from other clubs for Manchester City 19-year-old Morgan Rogers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rogers played alongside Reds attacker Brennan Johnson while on loan at Lincoln City last season and has been linked with a permanent move to Forest this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor, the teenager was at the City Ground to see Forest’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth yesterday.

Nixon has reported that the East Midlands club hold a definite interest in the winger but still face competition from other clubs despite his presence in Nottingham yesterday.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the Reds wanted to sign the attacker permanently but that it may cost them £9 million to do so.

Rogers joined Lincoln last January and, alongside Johnson, was pivotal in their run to the play-off final – scoring six times and adding four assists.

The 19-year-old is a product of the West Bromwich Albion academy but left the Hawthorns to make the move to City in 2019.

The Verdict

Social media has been awash with excited Forest fans since it emerged that Rogers was at the City Ground yesterday with images of the Man City player seemingly holding a Red shirt causing particular excitement.

But Nixon’s report that the East Midlands club do still face competition for the teenager indicates a deal is not quite as far along as many supporters would like.

The 19-year-old impressed while on loan at Lincoln last season and would certainly be an exciting attacking signing but £9 million is a lot of money, particularly in the current circumstances.

You’d imagine that the Championship side would look to structure the deal to make it manageable but it’s still a big undertaking.

It’s certainly something to watch over the next few weeks.