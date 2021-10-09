Interest in Derby County agreement steps up as further details emerge

Confidence is still high at Derby County that a buyer will be found for the club despite tough negotiations lying ahead for the administrators at the club.

It’s been three weeks since owner Mel Morris put Derby into administration and the club has received plenty of interest so far.

Administrators told BBC Sport that their initial timeline of finding a buyer for Derby by the end of the year is on track.

It was also reported that four non-disclosure agreements have been signed, with another three awaiting a signature which shows serious intent, even without a guarantee of a bid eventually being received.

There are still many hurdles for any potential new owner. There are legal threats from both Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as debts reportedly at a figure of £60m.

There’s also a looming threat of another points deduction due to profit and sustainability breaches under Mel Morris’ ownership.

BBC Sport also reported the potential process for any new buyer for Derby County. Any buyer would have lodge a £5m payment to get initial access to information as well as another £20m to move to the next stage which is likely to be available to preferred bidders.

In addition, administrators will not be offering a period of exclusivity as a result of problems Wigan Athletic experienced last year which will be sure to move any buyer through the process quicker.

The Verdict

This is a positive development despite the potential hurdles facing Derby County.

Fans should at least be reassured that there’s this much interest in the club from potential buyers.

Multiple parties have shown proof funds as reported, which gives the indication that the interest is strong in the club, even with the debts.

As well as this, the process appears to moving at the right pace and if any takeover is to be completed before January, it will mean Wayne Rooney and his side will have the best possible chance of staying in the Championship this season.