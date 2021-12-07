Interest in 27-year-old can help Blackburn Rovers overcome summer transfer frustration: Opinion

Blackburn Rovers are one club for who the January transfer window could have a major say on the outcome of their season.

Sitting fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places after a run of six wins in their last eight games, Tony Mowbray’s side are quietly emerging as dark horses for a potential return to the Premier League in the coming months.

That is despite the fact that Mowbray currently finds himself working with a rather inexperienced and threadbare squad at Ewood Park, making that recent form all the more impressive.

Never the less, you feel Rovers will have to add to their group of players in January, in order to cope with the weight of expectation, and the toll of injuries, that will likely emerge if they are to maintain their push for a top six place this season.

Part of the reason Blackburn find themselves having to work with such a young and small squad at this moment in time, is a rather underwhelming summer transfer window just a few months ago.

During the close season, Rovers saw no fewer 12 senior players depart the club, while only six arrived, with own of those – Harry Pickering – actually being signed in January before being loaned back to Crewe for the second half of last season.

That though, was not for the want of trying on Rovers’ part, with the club missing out on some targets that could well have added something else to their squad in the summer.

One such player the club found themselves in that position with, was Adam Reach. With the midfielder out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One, Blackburn were reported to have made an offer for Reach to make the move to Ewood Park.

Ultimately though, that would prove to be unsuccessful, with Reach instead electing to join another Championship side, in the form of West Brom, on a three-year deal.

Missing out on that deal will no doubt have been frustrating for Blackburn, but with the Janaury window now on the horizon, it seems they may soon have a chance to put that disappointment to bed.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Tony Mowbray’s are one of several Championship who are interested in the possible signing of another Sheffield Wednesday player, in the form of Josh Windass.

Like Reach, Windass is an attacking midfield player who would offer a welcome outlet going forward in an area where Rovers are short on options currently, having previously shown he is capable of making an impact in front of goal in the Championship.

Also like Reach, West Brom are another club who are understood to be interested in a move for Windass, meaning this now presents an opportunity to show they can compete in the market with other clubs at this level.

Indeed, one thing that has changed from the summer, is the position the two clubs find themselves in.

During the close season, West Brom were understandably tipped as favourites for promotion, having just been relegated from the Premier League, while after ending the previous campaign with just four in 20 games, many felt Rovers were looking a mid-table finish at best season.

Now though, as we approach the half-way stage of the campaign, Rovers find themselves just one point and one place behind the Baggies.

Consequentially, Rovers could also offer the prospect of a promotion push to Windass if they do make a move for the 27-year-old, and potentially more game time in the process. For his part, Reach has started just six of West Brom’s 21 games this season.

That is something Windass may well be aware of when considering his options here, and if Blackburn can use that to their advantage, then the frustrations of the summer could soon be very much in the past at Ewood Park, in every sense of the word.