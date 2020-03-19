Interest grows in Ben Gibson in wake of Middlesbrough training stint

Former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is attracting interest from the MLS following his fallout with current side Burnley.

The 27-year-old Middlesbrough academy graduate has only appeared once for Burnley so far this campaign with his only inclusion coming in the League Cup. There appears to have been a breakdown in the relationship between Gibson and his employers with a loan move to Watford falling through in the final days of the transfer window.

Gibson has been back up in the North East training with Boro as he looks to retain match sharpness ahead of a probable Turf Moor exit in the summer transfer window. However, the central defender has been attracting interest from clubs in Major League Soccer, according to Graeme Bailey.

Ben Gibson attracting interest from America amid a possible move to Major League Soccer. Has been training at Middlesbrough following his fall-out with Burnley. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) March 19, 2020

Gibson started his career with Middlesbrough when he first signed on professional terms back in 2010 and would go on to stay at the Riverside Stadium for a further eight years. During his time on Teesside, he helped Boro to promotion to the Premier League in the 2015/2016 season, becoming a mainstay in the Middlesbrough defence in the Premier League playing every single fixture as they finished in 19th place.

The following season was another fruitful one for Gibson as Middlesbrough finished inside a play-off place but they would lose in the semi-finals to Aston Villa over two legs. Boro’s failure to win promotion would come at the expense of Gibson who had been attracting interest from the Premier League with Burnley the club to purchase the defender for an undisclosed fee.

His move to Burnley appears to have not worked out and with a host of American clubs reportedly after his signature, his days in Lancashire could be numbered.

The Verdict

It appears that Gibson needs to leave Burnley to kick-start his career with his time at Turf Moor putting stop on his development. The defender was one of very few highlights in Middlesbrough’s season in the Premier League and can perform to a Premier League level but with defenders such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee ahead of him in the pecking order, it will be increasingly hard to find minutes in the first team.

A move to America could be good for Gibson. It is a league that is developing rapidly with clubs being able to attract big names in the game and with the potential audience, it could well turn into one of the world’s most reputable leagues in coming years. There wouldn’t be too much of a culture shock for Gibson which could make a move out to the United States more attractive for the 27-year-old.