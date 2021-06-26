Interest expected to heighten in Sheffield United man amid previous links to Rangers, Burnley and Crystal Palace

Interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is expected to increase in the near future, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month, according The Star.

Lundstram has been with the Blades since 2017, and made 120 appearances in total for them, having previously been on the books with Oxford United earlier in his career.

He made 32 appearances this term, as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing run of results in the top flight.

Lundstram has previously been attracting interest from Burnley, Crystal Palace, as well as Scottish giants Rangers in the past.

The midfielder reportedly turned down a number of contract offers from Sheffield United, and is set to depart on a free transfer at the end of the month.

The Star claim that interest in landing his signature is expected to increase in the near future, as clubs prepare to build their squads ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Sheffield United take on Birmingham City in their opening match of the Championship season on Saturday 7th August, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he heads to this summer.

Lundstram has impressed in the Premier League whilst with Sheffield United, but his efforts weren’t quite enough this term, as they were relegated from the top flight.

A move to Scottish giants Rangers will surely tempt the midfielder, as they’re a club that are certainly heading in the right direction under the watchful eye of Steven Gerrard.

But he could be eyeing a return to the Premier League this summer, so it’s set to be a busy few weeks for the 27-year-old, as he weighs up his next move.

Slavisa Jokanovic could be tempted to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable replacement for Lundtsram in the coming months.