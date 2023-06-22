Inter Milan are interested in Bristol City’s Alex Scott, and they believe they could sign the midfielder for around €18m.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City?

Unfortunately for the Robins, it seems inevitable that they will lose their star talent this summer, as he has attracted plenty of interest after an outstanding individual campaign last time out.

Scott impressed with his all-round game, with his ability to beat an opponent, along with his technical quality, which saw him named as the Championship Young Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old has two years left on his deal at Ashton Gate, so a sale this summer could be Bristol City’s last chance to get a massive fee for the player.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the teenager over the past few weeks, including Wolves, West Ham and Tottenham among others. However, with the Robins thought to be demanding around £25m for their star man, nothing has been agreed just yet.

And, it appears another big club has joined the race for Scott’s signature, as TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Inter are very keen on the youngster.

They state the Italian giants are ‘serious’ about the midfielder, and they interestingly believe he could be available for around €18m, which is some way below the current asking price.

It appears Bristol City will be tested with offers in the coming weeks, with Nigel Pearson having been aware from the outset that keeping Scott at the club was going to be very difficult.

Would Alex Scott join Inter?

This would be a fantastic opportunity for Scott to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, who obviously reached the Champions League final earlier this month, so if Inter do firm up their interest with an offer, it will be difficult for Scott to turn down.

But, he needs to join a club that will give him regular game time, which may not come at San Siro. Plus, Bristol City are going to accept the best deal for the club, and it’s bizarre that this update thinks he could be available for €18m. You would imagine that Premier League clubs would offer at least an initial £20m, which could potentially rise with add-ons.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it seems apparent that Scott has played his last game for the Championship side. Whilst it would be a blow to lose him, the money he brings in will be huge for the club, and Pearson has already started spending it, with some wise signings having come through the door in the past few weeks.