Highlights Illan Meslier has remained at Leeds United despite rumors that he wanted to leave the club.

Leeds signed Karl Darlow as a potential replacement for Meslier, but the Frenchman has retained his starting position.

Inter Milan is considering Meslier as a long-term option for their goalkeeper position. Leeds may consider selling him for profit.

Inter Milan are weighing up a surprise move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

There was plenty of rumour and speculation surrounding Leeds' goalkeeper during the summer, but the Frenchman has remained at Elland Road until at least January.

Meslier was expected to depart Leeds throughout the summer and was a player that reports suggested the Whites would sell. Football Insider claimed that the Leeds goalkeeper wanted to leave the club. However, since those reports, the 23-year-old has been heavily involved and remains in West Yorkshire.

A Football Insider report then surfaced late in the window that despite starting all of Leeds' Championship matches so far this season, the Whites' hierarchy still planned to offload Meslier before deadline day. The outlet believed the club are content to move forward with this plan and had been starting him to put him in the shop window.

What's the latest regarding Leeds' goalkeeping situation?

The signing of Karl Darlow could have paved the way for Meslier's departure and though it appears that Farke is happy with both of them as his options at present, things can quickly change with the January transfer window a time when he could still possibly move on.

The position between the sticks has been unchanged in the league all season for Farke, who knows who his number-one is. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options with Karl Darlow but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier has not always been at his best but has a strong unit in front of him, which has been a huge improvement on last season and it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy.

However, the Whites will be aware that Meslier is a player that they can easily turn a profit on, having spent around £5 million on the Frenchman during the summer of 2020. Though, continuity seems to be Farke's preference in goal in spite of Darlow joining the ranks. The experienced back up struggled in his last appearance for Leeds, during the League Cup loss on penalties to Salford.

Meslier has over 100 appearances for the club, but it has been a bit of a surprise to some that he has been between the sticks for every league game so far, with some fans expecting that he would depart this summer and that is why Darlow was signed from Newcastle.

He may have endured a difficult time in the Premier League last term but he also represents a long-term option, while at 33, the same cannot be said for Darlow. Meslier has six clean sheets in the Championship so far.

What's the latest on Meslier's Leeds future?

Yann Sommer is currently between the sticks for Inter since arriving from Bayern Munich, but he turns 35 this month and they are in need of a long-term option.

Italian reporter Marco Barzaghi, who writes for Sport Mediaset but also has his own YouTube channel too, explained via the latter that Meslier is a “possibility” for Inter. His quotes have been transcribed by FC Inter 1908.

He said: "[Alex] Meret, who's contract expires with Napoli, has been offered. There is another possibility: Meslier from Leeds, former French under 21 player, and a [player of] great promise. But Sommer is doing great."

Illan Meslier career sats Club Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Leeds United 144 230 36 Lorient 30 32 11 France U-21 13 7 9

Should Leeds sell Meslier?

The mistake against Huddersfield Town perhaps highlights the need for better quality long-term, whilst the save against Leicester City showcased the Frenchman at his best.

Meslier is also an easy player to help balance the books against profit and sustainability rules, too, which provides an extra incentive for Leeds to sell him during a window.

They can hardly stand in his way if Inter's interest grows, given the club's size and stature in European football, as well as the fact they can offer him games in European competition too, which could help Meslier if he has French national team aspirations.