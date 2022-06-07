Inter Milan and Napoli set to rival Nottingham Forest in transfer battle for Chelsea forward

Nottingham Forest are set to do battle with Italian giants Inter Milan and Napoli this summer regarding Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that both Italian clubs hold an interest in the 20-year-old, alongside Newcastle United and Everton.

This latest update comes after it emerged recently that West Ham United were considering a move for the young striker.

According to ExWHUEmployee, a reliable Hammers source, Broja is on the transfer shortlist at the London Stadium this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s interest in the forward was revealed last week.

As per NottinghamshireLive, the Reds are considering a move for the Chelsea striker as they look to strengthen their front-line after securing promotion to the Premier League.

That report stated that Forest were likely to push for a loan deal rather than a permanent one, although whether or not the aforementioned clubs are eyeing a permanent deal or not remains to be seen.

Broja spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Premier League side Southampton, making 32 top-flight appearances for the club during the campaign.

In 38 appearances in all competitions, the young forward scored nine goals.

The Verdict

Armando Broja looked brilliant at times during his loan spell at Southampton this past season, and clearly it has alerted many to his talents.

With four years remaining on his current Chelsea deal, a loan move is most likely this summer, but where he ends up will be fascinating to watch.

It may be tough to convince Chelsea that joining a newly-promoted side is better for his development than playing for a team at the top of Serie A, thus Italian interest in Broja could be seen as a blow for Nottingham Forest.

Even in the Premier League, West Ham, who can offer European football, may be a more attractive option.