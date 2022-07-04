“Intelligent footballing mind” – Birmingham City hire highly-rated 42-year-old as boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Birmingham City sacked Lee Bowyer over the weekend.

The announcement came on Saturday, with the Blues wasting no time in announcing his successor – former Watford captain John Eustace as his replacement.

This is the 42-year-old’s first EFL manager’s job, having previously managed at Kidderminster Harriers, and been an assistant at Queens Park Rangers.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW what they made of events in Birmingham over the weekend.

Marcus Ally

This is an interesting one, but it does feel like there are many managers available, who are capable of turning the tide, and avoiding relegation to League One, under the current ownership.

Bowyer proved himself as a capable fire-fighter in keeping the Blues up in 2020/21, and maintaining their second tier status, aided by points deductions last term, where Eustace is unproven as the main figure in the dugout.

Some fresh ideas will probably be good for the squad after a very poor second half to the season, but whether that will be enough to keep them in the Championship is another question altogether.

The Blues have a higher ceiling next season under Eustace but also a lower floor, unless the new manager is given the personnel to get his methods across quickly, the latter seems the more likely outcome.

Literally 99% of Birmingham City fans should be scoring 28/28 on this Blues quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Where do Birmingham City play their home games? Loftus Road Sixfields Stadium The Hawthorns St Andrew's

Billy Mulley

It appears that Birmingham’s decision to sack Lee Bowyer was lingering for a long time before it actually came to fruition.

Although not necessarily doing an awful job when reflecting on the external issues around the club, fresh change could help the Blues back to a correct path.

As for John Eustace, it is an exciting appointment for Birmingham fans, with the 42-year-old narrowly missing out on the Watford job.

An intelligent footballing mind, who gained lots of plaudits during his time with QPR, this is an excellent opportunity for both the club and for Eustace.

Of course, an appointment like this comes with its risks, with Eustace walking into his first role as the main man.

Carla Devine

You can understand why Lee Bowyer was dismissed from Birmingham after the disappointment they faced last season and the club’s poor finish.

It feels as though a change at the club may do them some good ahead of the new season.

However, it did come as a bit of a shock because it initially seemed as though Bowyer’s future was safe and it did take a bit of time for Birmingham to make a choice on his future.

John Eustace could be a great appointment but it also feels like a really risky one at this moment in time considering it’s his first managerial role. However, if he lives up to his reputation as a coach, it could be the start of something good.

As an update emerges on the ownership of Birmingham ahead of the new season, it will be interesting to see how this one shapes up.