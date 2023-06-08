This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues.

According to Football Insider, the Rams are in the race for Rodrigues this summer, along with Cardiff City, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Oxford United.

Who is Ruben Rodrigues?

Rodrigues enjoyed an excellent season for the Magpies, scoring 19 goals and registering 15 assists in 45 appearances to help Luke Williams' side to promotion from the National League through the play-offs.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Meadow Lane this summer and the club have offered him an extension, but interest in his services from elsewhere is increasing.

Would Rodrigues be a good signing for Derby?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Rodrigues' potential move to Pride Park.

James Reeves

Rodrigues would be an excellent signing for Derby.

He was outstanding for the Magpies this season and played a key role in their promotion, but he has performed well consistently since his arrival at Meadow Lane in 2020, proving himself to be a dangerous attacking threat.

In truth, Rodrigues has deserved a move to a higher division prior to this point and there is no doubt he would be an exciting addition for the Rams.

He would slot in seamlessly to Paul Warne's system and give the Rams a different attacking dimension, while he would be capable of replacing some of the creativity that would be lost should David McGoldrick depart for the Magpies.

There would be an element of risk given that Rodrigues has never played in the EFL before, but on a free transfer, it is a no-brainer for the Rams to pursue a deal.

Brett Worthington

This could be a really exciting signing for Derby County.

One area that the Rams were probably weak in this season was in the attacking third, as the club heavily relied on David McGoldrick.

Rodrigues showed for Notts County this season that he is a real force going forward and that he is the creative spark that Derby have been looking for. Whether he is a replacement for McGoldrick, we will have to wait and see, but Derby adding this type of player to their ranks is a sensible move.

The Notts County man is also a free agent, so again, it’s very sensible from the club, and if they can beat others to his signature, they’ve got a talented player on their hands.

Billy Mulley

Ruben Rodrigues proved to be way beyond the level in the National League during the 2022/23 campaign and if he were to remain at Notts County, then I would back him to star as one of the division's brightest talents next season.

The intelligent and classy attacker offers versatility in forward positions and is a player who sees the game different to most, evidenced in his passing ability and general creativity.

Whilst I do have my reservations about jumping from the fifth-tier of English football, to a club where the level of expectation will be high, I believe he is a player that currently has the ability and future potential to rise with the ambitions of the League One outfit.

It would be a risk for the Rams, but ultimately, he would arrive as a free agent if Derby do decide to pursue, which will lessen that risk somewhat.