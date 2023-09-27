Highlights Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox believes that Devante Cole, Nicky Cadden, and Herbie Kane should be offered new contracts and hopes they will sign, as they are integral to the club and team going forward.

Nicky Cadden has been outstanding for Barnsley, contributing goals and assists from the left wing-back position, and is highly praised by Symcox for his ability to create chances and link with teammates.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Barnsley fell short of promotion back to the Championship last term - suffering a heartbreaking League One play-off final defeat at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday - but are challenging again under new boss Neill Collins this term.

The summer was not an easy period for the Tykes, who lost manager Michael Duff as well as captain Mads Andersen and a number of others, but they have bounced back admirably and are battling at the right end of the table again in 2023/24.

Keeping pace in League One will be Barnsley's top priority but they need to be looking ahead to the future as well with some key players out of contract in the summer - namely striker Devante Cole, wide player Nicky Cadden, and midfielder Herbie Kane.

Should Nicky Cadden, Devante Cole, and Herbie Kane be given new Barnsley contracts?

Football League World's Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox wants to see the Yorkshire club tie all three down on new contracts,

He said: "We have a number of players in the last year of their contracts at Oakwell, most notably Nicky Cadden, Devante Cole, and Herbie Kane.

"I sincerely hope that all three are offered longer contracts and that they all sign. They're all there an integral part of the club and the team going forward."

Cadden signed a two-year deal when he joined on a free transfer after helping Forest Green Rovers win League Two in 2021/22 and has proven a fantastic addition so far.

He featured 43 times last term, contributing six goals and three assists from left wing-back, and has been in brilliant form again this season - with a goal and four assists to his name after just nine games.

Symcox was full of praise for the Scot as a result.

He said: "Nicky Cadden has been outstanding wide on the left - whether it's whipping in crosses, taking corners or free-kicks from outside of the box, or scoring goals. He creates so much and links very well with the players around him."

Who is out of contract at Barnsley this summer?

Alongside Cole, Cadden, and Kane, there are five other players whose Oakwell deals are up at the end of the season.

Versatile wide player Jordan Williams has been ever-present under Collins this term and is another player that the Yorkshire club will surely be keen to offer new terms.

Centre-back Robbie Cundy is another that has proven useful since his move from Bristol City but has missed the start of the season with injury so may need to prove himself to the new manager.

Things are less clear considering 23-year-old midfielder Matty Wolfe, teenage winger Fabio Jalo, and backup goalkeeper Ben Killip - though the club hold a one-year option in the latter's contract.