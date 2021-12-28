‘Instrumental’, ‘Been outstanding this season’ – Many Sunderland fans react to player’s showing

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tom Flanagan’s performance in their 3-0 away win over Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

The Black Cats ran out as resounding winners at the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday afternoon thanks to goals from the likes of Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton and Ben Blythe (og).

Flanagan put in a solid performance for his team over the course of the 90 minutes, looking strong as part of a back three alongside both Bailey Wright and Callum Doyle.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from the centre back, with many taking to social media to comment on the performance of the defender after the full time whistle.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Flanagan helped his side to yet another victory in Sky Bet League One yesterday.

Instrumental, part of the furniture now!!!! Doesn’t matter what you think of tom, he gets what it means to play for Sunderland !! One of the first names on the team sheet for me !!!! — Tony Hodgson (@Th0dg70n) December 27, 2021

Been a rock at the back for us this season been one hell of an improvement from him this season ! Especially with 2 young lads with him at times ! — Adam Baker (@Adam_baker1490) December 27, 2021

been massive for us this season, really has brought doyle under his wing — pat (@safc_pat) December 27, 2021

Flandini!

Been outstanding this season. Glad he's been coached out of just pumping it up field. Credit to Johnson and all the coaches too. — Andrew Harrison (@AndrewH07968982) December 27, 2021

Well done flanno been different gravy this year 🙌🏻 keep it up — Tim (@johnkaystractor) December 27, 2021

Should be given a new contract as he's been absolutely brilliant all season like a new signing. Works tremendously hard each game and brings others into play really well. Go flano lad — Mals1160 (@Mals1160) December 27, 2021

Most improved player in the world — zCeadith (@zCeadith) December 27, 2021

Absolutely love flanno me like had some stick in his time, breath of fresh air this season https://t.co/3r1FmvVMnr — Dom Stewart (@domstewart14) December 28, 2021

Flandini lad. Absolute unit https://t.co/1lZG4Mh1QD — Owen Sara (@Owensara5) December 27, 2021