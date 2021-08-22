Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Instinctive’, ‘Immense’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s exploits

Published

9 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Macauley Bonne’s performance in their 2-2 draw with MK Dons yesterday at Portman Road. 

The promotion chasing Tractor Boys once again failed to take away three points, however the fans will have been encouraged by what they saw from Bonne as he bounced back from his embarrassing miss away to Cheltenham Town by hitting a brace for the club.

Bonne initially put the home side in front in the first half before doubling his tally in the second in between goals from Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley for the visitors from Buckinghamshire.

Naturally the striker’s performance didn’t take long to be lapped up by the Ipswich Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on Bonne’s showing.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bonne starred for Town.


