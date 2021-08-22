‘Instinctive’, ‘Immense’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s exploits

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Macauley Bonne’s performance in their 2-2 draw with MK Dons yesterday at Portman Road.

The promotion chasing Tractor Boys once again failed to take away three points, however the fans will have been encouraged by what they saw from Bonne as he bounced back from his embarrassing miss away to Cheltenham Town by hitting a brace for the club.

Bonne initially put the home side in front in the first half before doubling his tally in the second in between goals from Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley for the visitors from Buckinghamshire.

Naturally the striker’s performance didn’t take long to be lapped up by the Ipswich Town faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on Bonne’s showing.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bonne starred for Town.

Gotta stay at town now he's here surely 🙏 — Marc ITFC (@MarcB_ITFC) August 21, 2021

a clearly intelligent player and pleased for him scoring today after the other night as was worried it would affect his confidence — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) August 21, 2021

Love this. This could be his season. Instinctive striker. — Blake (@ipsblakey1984) August 21, 2021

Let’s hope we turn it into a permanent signing — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) August 21, 2021

What a player, buzzing to see him perform through the season! #hesoneofourown — Luke Driver (@LukeDriver1) August 21, 2021

Proper Town Fan 👏🏼 — Matthew Stevens (@mattstevens14) August 21, 2021

sign him up sign him sign him uppppp 🤤 — Chris (@Chrisabiannn) August 21, 2021

Keep it up well played.👍🔵⚪️ — Michael (@mikjmay) August 21, 2021

Two great goals — Ⓥ Cognitive Dissidents Ⓥ (@Cogniti40241567) August 21, 2021

Class act 💙 Plenty more goals to come from him this season 💥 https://t.co/HtYjrWw6d1 — The Cruncher (@TheCruncher76) August 21, 2021

I love the passion! A Ipswich boy through and through ❤️ he feels what we feel! https://t.co/Slx6Gha1NP — Ashley Anten (@AshleyAnten) August 21, 2021

say what you want about us at the moment but the mentality from this lad is immense. looks absolutely gutted and we didn’t even lose, does not settle for draws #itfc https://t.co/GTJ5jejfNL — Luke (@lfev11) August 21, 2021