‘Instant legend’ – Many Blackpool fans react as 22-year-old stars against Reading

Blackpool displayed excellent fight and determination to overcome a two-goal lead to beat Reading 3-2 last night.

Goals from Scott Dann and Tom Dele-Bashiru put the hosts into a commanding 2-0 lead with just 21 minutes on the clock, but a spirited Blackpool came out and did the unthinkable.

Three minutes after being brought on for his Championship debut, Owen Dale halved the deficit for the Seasiders, but then turned provided for Blackpool’s second.

Jerry Yates nodded home from Dale’s cross to equalise four minutes later, before Yates proceeded to score from the penalty spot, and subsequently, ensured that the points would be travelling back to Lancashire.

Dale, who scored 11 times in 43 appearances for Crewe Alexandra last season, enjoyed his first outing in the second-tier, with the 22-year-old showing plenty of promise for what is to come this campaign.

Neil Critchley’s side have now picked up 16 points from their last eight games, all whilst contending with several injuries to integral first-teamer.

Dale will have to fight hard for a starting place on the wing, with Tyreece John-Jules and Josh Bowler impressing on both flanks thus far.

Here, we take a look at how Blackpool fans on Twitter have reacted to the young winger’s debut against The Royals…

Great to see you play Owen. Looking forward to seeing you regularly in a 🍊shirt — Steve Ward (@oSlWo) October 21, 2021

What a performance, changed the game when you came on, goal and assist, decent debut that 💪🏻 — Ross Henderson (@bfc_ross) October 20, 2021

Outstanding goal mate. So glad to see you out there. Welcome aboard! — AMc (@AidMac) October 21, 2021

Sign in January please and also convince your mate Wintle too. You know it makes sense 💪🙏✍️🍊 — 🎃 Ryan 👻 (@frontendryno) October 20, 2021

What a debut you had . Looking forward to seeing more of your talent. Fantastic goal 👏🏻👏🏻🧡🧡 — sylviacleaver (@sylviacleaver) October 20, 2021

Superb lad. Do it on Saturday against that lot and you’re an instant legend 🧡🍊 — Mark Webster (@mark_webster87) October 20, 2021

Hope you're already making plans for permanent residence in Blackpool because you're not going back to Crewe in January — George (@_GeorgeGlass) October 20, 2021

Fantastic performance you have to start on Saturday best blackpool squad in years — sean murray (@seanmur24770052) October 20, 2021