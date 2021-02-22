‘Inspired’ – Many Bradford City fans react as key club statement aligns plans for immediate future

Bradford City have backed Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, appointing the pair as the club’s permanent managers on a joint basis.

Trueman and Sellars took over at Bradford on an interim basis back in December, when the Yorkshire outfit were struggling and had just sacked Stuart McCall.

League Two relegation felt a possibility, but Trueman and Sellars have picked up 24 points in 11 fixtures, losing only once. That’s propelled Bradford to 13th in the League Two table and looking a strong bet for the play-offs rather than relegation.

On the back of a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Cheltenham at the weekend, Bradford have now announced that Trueman and Sellars have been handed permanent contracts until the summer of 2022.

In the eyes of the majority of Bradford supporters that is fully deserved, with Trueman and Sellars overseeing a run of results that didn’t seem possible just a couple of months ago.

We dive into some initial fan reaction here…

Best bit of positive news for at least a year! What a difference from only a couple months ago like we are a totally different club! Trueman and sellars are two of our own and they deserve this opportunity 100% now lets get behind them and take this club back where we belong!CTID — Ste Tasker (@Ste_Tasker) February 22, 2021

Not before time, and so richly deserved. They really do have something about them; not felt as positive about City since Kamara/Richmond. What a turnaround from three months ago and getting better all the time. — Captain Tom of Finland (@that_wazzock) February 22, 2021

Credit to @Ryan5parks for giving these guys a chance in the first place – has proven an inspired choice. Great news. Bring on Orient (and everyone else in this awful division) #bcafc — Wayne Finter (@Darkagefootball) February 22, 2021

Congratulations to you both. The team is completely unrecognisable from when you took over. The despair we were feeling quickly changed to hope, and now belief. — Jon Parkin (@JonParkin5) February 22, 2021

Making them interim seemed a good move at the time, and I'd say the timing here also feels good. To come back from their first loss and win two on the run was very good. Good luck both, you've definitely brought the love back. — Jason Brannan (@JBrannan11) February 22, 2021

To say it’s deserved would be an understatement.

Now let’s get out of this league!!! — Lawrence Hartley (@LDHartley13) February 22, 2021

The right call for two guys who’ve achieved more than what any fan could have imagined. — Jonathan Holmes (@jonathanandgill) February 22, 2021

Fantastic news, congratulations to both, now let’s get behind them through thick & thin 👏📈 — Andrew Murray (@AndrewMurray12) February 22, 2021