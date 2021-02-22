Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City News

‘Inspired’ – Many Bradford City fans react as key club statement aligns plans for immediate future

Bradford City have backed Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, appointing the pair as the club’s permanent managers on a joint basis. 

Trueman and Sellars took over at Bradford on an interim basis back in December, when the Yorkshire outfit were struggling and had just sacked Stuart McCall.

League Two relegation felt a possibility, but Trueman and Sellars have picked up 24 points in 11 fixtures, losing only once. That’s propelled Bradford to 13th in the League Two table and looking a strong bet for the play-offs rather than relegation.

On the back of a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Cheltenham at the weekend, Bradford have now announced that Trueman and Sellars have been handed permanent contracts until the summer of 2022.

In the eyes of the majority of Bradford supporters that is fully deserved, with Trueman and Sellars overseeing a run of results that didn’t seem possible just a couple of months ago.

'Inspired' – Many Bradford City fans react as key club statement aligns plans for immediate future

