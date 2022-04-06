Insight shared into Chris Kirchner, EFL relationship in encouraging Derby update

Expected Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has already met with the EFL, which should make passing their Owners’ and Directors’ Test an easier process, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports on Monday evening revealed that the US businessman is set to be named the club’s preferred bidder by the club’s administrators Quantuma – having reignited his interest in a takeover due to Derby City Council’s plan to buy Pride Park and lease it to the new owners.

It is understood that Kirchner will look to push through a deal quickly and it seems his relationship with the EFL from his previous interest in the Rams may play in his favour.

Nixon reported last night that the American has already met the EFL, which should mean that the financial and historical checks done as part of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test are not a problem.

As per the EFL Handbook, the test’s aim is to prevent “who is subject to a ‘Disqualifying Condition’ being involved in or influencing the management or administration of a club”.

We are still awaiting confirmation from either the EFL or Quantuma about the preferred bidder but Nixon has insisted that is “nothing to worry about”.

1 of 26 1. Kamil Jozwiak Fee Free

The Verdict

This looks like good news from a Derby perspective as it seems Kirchner’s previous contact with the EFL could help him get a takeover done quickly.

It appears the American has met EFL representatives previously and that should mean he’s well set to pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test quicker than usual.

Supporters won’t be holding their breath, however, having been handed setback after setback during their wait for a new owner to take charge.

It does seem as though significant progress is finally being made toward a deal and a resolution, however.