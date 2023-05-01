Hull City are not expected to retain Malcolm Ebiowei beyond his current loan spell.

According to Hull Live, it would come as a significant surprise if the Tigers sought another move for the Crystal Palace forward.

Ebiowei arrived at the MKM Stadium in the January transfer window to a positive general reaction.

But the 19-year-old has been unable to cement himself as a consistent presence in the side in the second half of the campaign.

Should Hull look to re-sign Malcolm Ebiowei?

Ebiowei has made 12 league appearances for Hull, including just five starts, and has failed to contribute either a goal or an assist in that time.

His last appearance came in a 1-0 win over Watford in April, coming off the bench in the final 20 minutes to help see out the game.

The forward was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City last weekend, highlighting the change in stance from Rosenior regarding his importance to the side.

The Hull manager was excited to be reunited with Ebiowei in January, having worked together during their time at Derby County last season.

But a string of underwhelming performances now means it is unlikely he will be sought after in the summer for another potential deal with the Eagles.

Hull still have one game remaining this season, a trip to face Luton Town on 8 May, but it is unlikely that the youngster will feature in a key role.

The Tigers moved up to 14th in the table following their 1-1 draw with the Swans, with Rosenior having overseen a strong upturn in form since arriving as manager midway through the campaign.

Can Hull City challenge for promotion in the Championship next season?

The loan move for Ebiowei hasn’t quite worked out as Hull would have hoped but it has not come as a big loss either way.

He will return to Palace in the summer and Hull will move on to other targets.

Rosenior will be looking to bolster his attacking options with Aaron Connolly also set to return to his parent club in the coming weeks.

Hull will want to compete for promotion next season so a busy summer ahead will be expected in order to build a squad capable of that.

Rosenior has shown a lot of potential as a coach since joining the Tigers, so it would come as no surprise if the club backed him in the transfer market.