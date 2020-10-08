Insight into Sabri Lamouchi’s dressing room persona at Nottingham Forest emerges

A report from The Athletic has provided an insight into Sabri Lamouchi’s “philosophical” dressing room presence at Nottingham Forest.



Lamouchi was sacked on Tuesday after the Reds’ nightmare start to the season with Chris Hughton quickly installed as his replacement.

The Athletic has revealed an insight into the Frenchman’s dressing room presence during his time at the helm of the East Midlands club.

The report claims that the 48-year-old coach didn’t shout much but had more of a philosophical dressing room proposal.

It is understood that passionate team-talks had become something of a trademark but that he didn’t go into the dressing room after the recent defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The Frenchman took charge of Forest last summer and nearly led the East Midlands club to the Championship play-offs but a late-season slump in form saw them miss out on a top-six place in dramatic circumstances on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite some significant signings, that run of poor run of form has continued into this season and left them in the bottom three heading into the international break – leading Evangelos Marinakis to pull the trigger.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get an insight into the Forest manager’s dressing room persona, particularly the fact that despite being known for his passionate team-talks he didn’t even go into the changing room after the recent defeat to the Terriers.

That doesn’t reflect well on Lamouchi and indicates how deep the issues at the club may have run during his reign.

The City Ground faithful will be hoping for more success under Hughton.