Insight into Marcelo Bielsa’s verdict on 8-goal Championship player emerges as Leeds United, Burnley and Wolves circle

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be an admirer of the quality that Reading midfielder John Swift possesses amid transfer links, according to The Atheltic reporter Phil Hay.

Reading are facing a very difficult task to keep hold of Swift with the midfielder heading into the final stages of his current deal with the Royals.

The 26-year-old has been putting himself in the shop window with his performances so far this term with him firing home eight goals and providing seven assists in 17 Championship appearances.

According to a recent report from the Sheffield Star, interest in Swift is already emerging with the likes of Leeds, Wolves and Burnley all potentially interested in making an offer to Reading for his services during the winter window.

While that report also added that Sheffield United had conceded defeat over their chances of signing the 26-year-old.

Leeds have been keen to add to their midfield options and they attempted to sign Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien in the summer, but they eventually had to go with what options they had after failing to agree a deal with the Terriers.

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium? Yes No

The latest update from The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds are still keen to add to their midfield options and he added that Bielsa is an admirer of Swift’s quality amid the links to the Reading star.

The verdict

This is interesting and certainly suggests that Bielsa could be keen to try and make a move for Swift during the winter window as he eyes up the right option to bolster his midfield. It is hard to think of anyone else in his position in the Championship that would deserve a top-flight move more than the 26-year-old based on his performances so far this term.

It does seem inevitable that Reading will lose Swift either in January or at the end of his deal in the summer. Therefore, they have a major decision to make now over whether to cash in on him in the winter window or risk losing a player of his talent and importance on a free transfer.

You could see Leeds perhaps being able to afford to make a strong enough offer to tempt Reading into a sale in January. Considering their recent issues with FFP, the Royals need to be smart and they can not really afford to let an asset like Swift go without being compensated.