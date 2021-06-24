Insight given into transfer recruitment structure at Birmingham City

Birmingham City currently have Craig Gardner handling transfer deals at the club with the former player in a Director of Football type role at the Midlands side.

Things have been pretty busy away from the pitch at St Andrew’s since the end of the season with Lee Bowyer looking to put together a side that is capable of challenging higher up the table than it did last season.

Indeed, there’s also been structural changes within the club and it looks as though former player Craig Gardner is in the recruitment team and playing an integral part in that as well, with We Are Birmingham reporting as much on social media:

The Verdict

It’ll be interesting to see how Gardner does in this role at the Blues.

He obviously knows the club very well already and so should have a good idea of what sort of players the team needs and, of course, what sort of characters will fit in at St Andrew’s.

Lee Bowyer also has experience as a player at the club and will have an appreciation of that as well so the two dovetailing together and trying to get in the right players should be a system that could work well for the men from St Andrew’s.

Ultimately, we’ll see how they get on over these coming weeks.

