Insight given into Charlton ownership set-up as questions continue

Charlton Athletic fans will be eager to see their side get a big win this weekend against Wigan Athletic with it really proving make or break time for the Addicks.

The men from The Valley were left devastated after a last minute goal was conceded against Birmingham to turn a win into a draw and now they need to pick themselves up against a Wigan side trying to pull out a big enough gap so their 12-point deduction does not send them down.

Away from the pitch, meanwhile, questions remain over who is owning the club right now with the EFL still yet to approve Paul Elliott and co. taking over ESI and running the Addicks.

Indeed, fans have been in touch with Alan Nixon on Twitter to try and get some clarity and the journalist offered these two takes:

Elliott going through EFL thing … https://t.co/0QLFl2ZgB7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

Snags to solve. But wages been paid. Or they would be relegated already. https://t.co/lq9X5kN2Z6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

The Verdict

Technically, Elliott and his men are not the owners until the EFL has approved things, whilst at least we are seeing basic financial obligations being met at the club.

It’s still a far from perfect scenario at the club but until the EFL has made its decision on the fit and proper persons test then there is at least a period where shouldn’t be mass panic – though that being the best thing to say, says a great deal.