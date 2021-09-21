Insight emerges into Wayne Rooney’s situation at Derby County

It has been a turbulent few days for Derby County, with uncertainty around administration and other breaches that could lead to further punishment.

There has also been speculation around Wayne Rooney’s future at the club, and what his immediate future may hold.

According to The Athletic, there is an expectation within the dressing room that Rooney intends to stay during these troubling times at Pride Park.

Despite, the off-the-field matters, The Rams have made a good start to this season’s Championship, defying expectations to sit in mid-table after eight games.

With news breaking out about Derby’s intent of appointing administrators on Friday evening, Rooney’s side were able to put that to one side, beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams are also yet to taste defeat on home soil, and whilst their fate is likely to be decided by the extent they are punished, Derby can take a lot of positives from on the pitch thus far.

The verdict

Derby are in an extremely difficult position but entering administration seems like the next best step for the football club.

Rooney’s possession-based style of play is starting to take shape at Derby, and whilst there is uncertainty around the players he will have available in the near future, he has shown that he can get players up to speed relatively quickly.

The Rams did excellently well on Saturday to steer themselves to victory despite the ongoing issues at the club, and that is all they can do in this situation.