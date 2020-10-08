Insight emerges into QPR signing’s Huddersfield snub

Huddersfield Town had agreed a fee with Benfica for Chris Willock before the winger snubbed the Terriers to sign with QPR, according to Yorkshire Live.

The R’s announced the signing of the former Arsenal academy player earlier this month, landing him in a deal thought to be worth in the region of £750,000.

After Willock spent the second half of last season on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium, reports in Portugal had linked the 22-year-old with a permanent move back to Huddersfield nearly a month before he signed with the west London club.

Yorkshire Live has revealed that the Terriers had agreed a fee for the winger and indicated that it seems that personal terms were the issue that led the player to choose the R’s.

Willock made 14 appearances for Huddersfield last term, scoring twice, providing some real dynamism, and showing signs that he could be a real handful in the future.

New Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has made just five signings so far this summer with just one of those providing reinforcements in the final third.

Willock will return to the John Smith’s Stadium with his new club at the start of December, when the two clubs meet in the Championship.

The Verdict

Missing out on Willock in what looks a great value deal was a blow for Huddersfield and it will likely frustrate fans to find out that they’d agreed a fee with Benfica.

It appears it was during negotiations over personal terms that the 22-year-old opted for the R’s rather than the Terriers.

You feel Corberan still needs to add more reinforcements in the final third and with just eight days left until the domestic window closes, he is running out of time.