Insight emerges as prospect of Leeds United and Huddersfield Town transfer saga comes into question

Huddersfield Town midfielder, Lewis O’Brien, is unlikely to be on Leeds United’s transfer radar heading into the January transfer window, according to Phil Hay.

Leeds went after O’Brien in the summer transfer window, looking to offer the midfielder the chance to step up into the Premier League.

Phil Hodgkinson revealed that Huddersfield knocked back a £13m package for the service of O’Brien, outlining how the structure of the deal was not right.

O’Brien has since signed a new deal with Huddersfield and featured 18 times for Carlos Corberan’s side in the Championship this season.

Despite Leeds’ failed pursuit of O’Brien, the club never landed another midfielder in the summer and Marcelo Bielsa’s squad is light in the engine room.

However, according to Phil Hay, it feels unlikely that Leeds will move to sign O’Brien against from Huddersfield next month.

He wrote on The Athletic: “It seems highly unlikely given that Leeds didn’t want to pay more than £4m for him in the summer, Huddersfield wanted at least twice as much and O’Brien has since signed a new contract. He’s by no stretch an awful player, there’s actually quite a lot I like about him, but I really don’t see that happening now. I think the last window was the one for that. Bielsa’s a fan, though.”

O’Brien has scored one goal and registered one assist for Huddersfield in the Championship this season, as Corberan’s side flirt with the prospect of challenging for the play-offs.

In recent weeks, the 23-year-old has carried the captain’s armband following Jonathan Hogg’s injury.

The Verdict

O’Brien’s new deal at Huddersfield leaves Town in a really strong position heading into January and future transfer windows.

The club turned down decent money from Leeds in the summer and it feels unlikely that there’s going to be an increased offer from the Premier League club in the coming transfer window.

It does feel like the ship has sailed when it comes to O’Brien and Leeds, at least for now.

Thoughts? Let us know!