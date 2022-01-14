‘Insane window so far’, ‘Great bit of business’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as deal for defender confirmed

Neil Taylor has signed a new deal that will keep him at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

The experienced full-back joined Boro on a short-term contract towards at the Riverside Stadium in November and whilst he has only played two games, Taylor helped Boro to two wins and two clean sheets.

With his squad short in defensive areas, Chris Wilder was always going to try and keep the player but things were complicated by rival Championship interest.

However, it was announced today that the 32-year-old had agreed fresh terms with the Teesside outfit that will see him remain as part of Wilder’s squad as they look to push for promotion.

As you would expect, this news went down well with the Middlesbrough support who recognise that the former Aston Villa man could play an important role for the remainder of the campaign both on and off the pitch.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Great bit of business 👍 — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) January 14, 2022

Is this transfer window even real? Insane window so far for us — John Brown (@SwitcherB) January 14, 2022

Excellent news. He’s been brilliant since coming in. — We're Middlesbrough! (@We_are_Boro) January 14, 2022

This is every bit as big as a new signing, he’s been superb since he joined — Teesside Teacher (@TeachinTeesside) January 14, 2022

Well deserved! Was put through a trial by fire when he first arrived and put in some excellent shifts — Jez Dunn (@JezBathNBeyond) January 14, 2022

Nice — joe (@Joseph34449490) January 14, 2022

Get in — Jack🇦🇷 (@Jack__boro) January 14, 2022