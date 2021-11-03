‘Insane’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans wax lyrical over ace’s showing

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Djed Spence’s performance in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last night at the City Ground.

The Middlesbrough loanee once again impressed for the Reds whilst playing as an advanced wing back on the right hand side and has so far proved to have been an inspired signing that has been thriving under the guidance of Steve Cooper on Trentside.

Spence regularly tore down the flank throughout the 90 minutes and also did well to remember his defensive duties as he tracked back on many an occasion in order to disrupt the opposition’s attacks.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Forest faithful to give his performance the recognition it deserved, with many taking to social media after the game to air their views on what they saw from the youngster.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Great shift tonight, Djed. Another man of the match winning performance IMHO. — Glenn Hancock (@glennhancock) November 2, 2021

What a player this lad is 👏🏼 — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) November 2, 2021

Sign him, thanks x — Nacho Camacho (@JmIBC) November 2, 2021

defo deserved man of the match — amy🦋 (@aamyy_xox) November 2, 2021

Great work ethic tonight Djed. MOM for me 👏👏 — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) November 2, 2021

Happy with a point. I think it was a pen but it's the 2nd week running when Johnson has gone down too easy and the ref hasn't believed him. Immense from Spence, poor from Taylor. Would like Mighten and Fornah to head out on loan — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) November 2, 2021

Use me as the ‘please do anything you can to keep Spence’ button — 𝗧𝗼𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 (@_TomHome) November 2, 2021

Spence looks good. Loads of energy getting forward and can defend. Didn't create a lot until Cooper changed shape towards the end. Onwards and upwards. — shaun hayes (@shaunha46565075) November 2, 2021

Go all out and buy Djed Spence. Top top footballer — Harry (@harrykidger) November 2, 2021

thought Spence was outstanding — Chris (@bigredforest) November 2, 2021

Spence great run before and a great match — Phil Cooper (@cooperphil156) November 2, 2021

Spence has been a terror. MOTM — alexjenkins5206 (@alexjenkins5206) November 2, 2021

Spence is insane 🤩 — J.Allison (@JAllison98) November 2, 2021