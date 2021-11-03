Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Insane’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans wax lyrical over ace’s showing

Published

16 mins ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Djed Spence’s performance in their 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last night at the City Ground. 

The Middlesbrough loanee once again impressed for the Reds whilst playing as an advanced wing back on the right hand side and has so far proved to have been an inspired signing that has been thriving under the guidance of Steve Cooper on Trentside.

Spence regularly tore down the flank throughout the 90 minutes and also did well to remember his defensive duties as he tracked back on many an occasion in order to disrupt the opposition’s attacks.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Forest faithful to give his performance the recognition it deserved, with many taking to social media after the game to air their views on what they saw from the youngster.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


