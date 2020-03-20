‘Insane!’, ‘One of our own’ – These Fulham fans are loving this outrageous skill from their rising star

Loads of Fulham fans have reacted to the skills of young striker Jay Stansfield as the players continue to train from their own homes.

For the most part, it involves various cardiovascular exercises, however, Stansfield just couldn’t resist kicking a ball about in his driveway for a bit on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old had to make do with what he had at his disposal, however, which happened to be a basketball hoop rather than an actual goal.

But, in footage shared on Fulham’s Instagram page, he still found the net.

Juggling the ball impressively for a few moments, Stansfield eventually cushioned a lovely effort straight into the basket. ‘Nothing but net’, as the club said alongside the post.

Stansfield made the move to Fulham from Exeter City’s youth set-up back in the summer transfer window, initially joining The Whites’ under-18s before moving into the first-team set-up in January, and this footage has certainly created some excitement…

alfieqrs The future looking bright

colmmcnabola In his socks aswell 👏🏻👏🏻

alessandro_ochoa Insane! 👍👍

kylefarrell2002 Skillage in the village 😂😂😂

maurcs77 Great.🔥

sambowden87 One of our own

gemmawatsonuk Jheezz 🔥🔥

_dalamar_ Precision is the mission, bang on! 🧨