‘Insane for this level’ – Many Fulham fans react as team news emerges ahead of Luton Town visit

Fulham will be aiming to return to winning ways when they make the short trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town this afternoon, with the Whites without a Championship victory in their last three.

The West London outfit remain at the top of the second-tier pile, accumulating 44 points from their 21 matches thus far, scoring 50 times in the process.

Marco Silva’s side have proven to be a class above at times this season, and whilst the last three matches have ended as draws, they will take great confidence from the number of chances they are continuing to create.

Fulham will be viewing today’s clash at Kenilworth Road as a good opportunity to secure all three points, but they will be aware of the threat their opponents pose, after Luton’s excellent 3-0 victory over Blackpool last weekend.

The Hatters sit in 12th place and are six points from the division’s play-off positions.

Naming three changes from the side that were held to Bournemouth, Silva has brought Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Kenny Tete into the starting XI.

With the aforementioned trio coming in, it means that Fabio Carvalho and Denis Odoi have dropped to the bench, whilst Harrison Reed misses out altogether

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted on Twitter to how they will line up at Kenilworth Road…

I must be the only one that's noticed Harrison Reed is missing 😔 — SW 6 (@steve1964sw6) December 11, 2021

That's a strong team, and should beat Luton quite comfortably. — Leighton Williams (@LeightonRW07) December 11, 2021

MITROVIC HATTRICK…WHO SAYS NO — Drunken Sailor (@1stNightSailor) December 11, 2021

Oh that is beautiful. Come on lads 🔥 — Freddie™ (@freddie_ffc) December 11, 2021

Decent team. Our depth is insane for this level — Cheese FFC (@cheeseFFC) December 11, 2021

Lovely stuff, loving that team. TC will be important for a game like this! — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) December 11, 2021

Big fat yes to this team. — Toooooria In Excelsis Day-eh-oh 🎅🏼🎄❄️🎁 (@ms_tor) December 11, 2021

oh yes i like that — Bailey (@BaileyFFC) December 11, 2021

Happiest when Harrison is playing…but still a very good side. — S W Date (@date_stephen) December 11, 2021