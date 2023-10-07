Highlights West Brom midfielder John Swift is set for a scan on a calf problem after being forced off in the defeat to Birmingham.

Swift's injury adds to a growing list of injuries to attacking players, which could impact West Brom's promotion push.

The loss to Birmingham has knocked West Brom out of the top six, and they will be looking to bounce back against Plymouth after the international break.

West Brom attacking midfielder John Swift is set for a scan on a calf problem as the club waits to discover the full extent of the injury that forced him off in the defeat to Birmingham last night.

John Swift injury concern

It was a terrible night for the Baggies at St. Andrew’s, as they were beaten 3-1 by Blues, with Carlos Corberan’s side on the end of a questionable decision as their five-game unbeaten run came to an end.

To make matters worse, Swift, who had opened the scoring on the night, was subbed in the 72nd minute with a calf complaint.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan was rueing Albion’s bad luck as he discussed the problem for Swift.

“If I'd have known he was going to get injured, I'd have taken him off and not Wallace. In football, you never know. He was fine, nobody asked for the change, and then he suffered an injury in the calf.

“It's too early. It's true that now we are suffering some injuries to attacking players. Maja, Sarmiento, maybe now him. It increases the challenge.”

The update also explained that the 28-year-old is set for a scan, so Albion are likely to know more in the next few days as they wait to see just how long Swift will be out for.

How big a blow is this for West Brom?

There’s no doubt it would be a major setback for Albion if Swift was to miss any games, as he has been outstanding for Corberan’s side this season.

Therefore, perhaps the only positive is that he has suffered the injury ahead of the international break, as opposed to when the schedule is packed, so he has as much recovery time as possible.

The goal against Blues was Swift’s sixth of the campaign, which is quite an excellent return at this stage of the season for someone who isn’t an out-and-out forward.

As Corberan touches on, they also have other injury concerns at the moment, with Daryl Dike, Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja out, so the Baggies are stretched to the limit as it stands, and it could really impact their promotion push.

Of course, it’s also hugely frustrating for Swift. He knows he is in a good place right now, so he will have been keen to get out there to continue making his mark for the team.

So, it goes without saying that all connected to the club will be hoping for good news from the scan.

What next for West Brom?

The manner of the loss against Blues means it will hurt for Albion over the international break, and it has knocked them out of the top six as a result.

It may take a few days to get out of their system, but Corberan will quickly turn attention to Plymouth, who are next up for his side after the international break, when they make the trip to The Hawthorns.

That’s sure to be a tough challenge for Albion, who will be desperate to get back to winning ways.