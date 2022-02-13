Injury update shared on experienced West Brom duo ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

West Brom will once again be without Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips when they take on Blackburn tomorrow night.

News from Steve Bruce's pre-Blackburn press conference: Kyle Bartley's illness has been diagnosed as chicken pox so he will miss the game. Matt Phillips (foot) also likely to still be missing and Livermore suspended. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) February 12, 2022

The duo both missed Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of the Baggies, when they were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the week.

Despite that, the issues for the pair aren’t thought to be serious, so there was a hope that they would be involved in the big game against Rovers on Monday night.

However, reporter Steve Madeley provided an update on Bartley and Phillips after speaking to the boss.

With Bruce having opted to go with a back four last time out, Albion are well covered in central defence, with Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea, Cedric Kipre and Matt Clarke options available for the former Aston Villa chief.

The Baggies also have plenty of cover for Phillips as they look to close the gap on the play-off places with a win over former boss Tony Mowbray.

The verdict

Obviously, this is not ideal for Bruce as he would want to be working with a fully fit squad – and these two have proven themselves at this level in the past.

Nevertheless, it’s not like Albion are desperately short for players, so the boss will have few complaints as he is still working with a talented squad that are more than capable of putting a good run together.

The big losers from this situation are Bartley and Phillips who are still yet to play for the new manager.

