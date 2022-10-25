Injury update shared involving Sheffield United man ahead of World Cup

Sheffield United’s Rhys Norrington-Davies is expected to miss the World Cup, Wales boss Rob Page has confirmed.

The left-back has impressed for the Blades this season but he was forced off early on in the defeat to Coventry City last week with a hamstring issue, which immediately put his participation at the major tournament in doubt.

Whilst the Yorkshire outfit have been coy about the extent of the injury, Page told the BBC that whilst they are awaiting a definitive answer, he doesn’t expect to have Norrington-Davies as part of his squad in Qatar.

“It looks like he will be out. We are awaiting confirmation and it is a big shame for us and for him. It’s a big shame, he’s been brilliant for us.

“I’ve seen him quite a bit for Sheffield United this season and arguably he’s been their best player. So for him to get injured is so disappointing for him, but he has got a massive future in front of him.”

That would obviously also mean that the defender will miss the Blades’ next five games which come before the break.

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Norrington-Davies as representing Wales in the World Cup was sure to have been the highlight of his career so far.

So, he’s going to be gutted right now, as well as not playing his part for Sheffield United as they try to push for promotion.

But, these setbacks happen in football and, as Page says, he is still young enough to think another opportunity like this will come his way.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.