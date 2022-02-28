Injury update provided on Middlesbrough man ahead of Tottenham clash

Chris Wilder hasn’t ruled Riley McGree out of tomorrow night’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham, although he did confirm he wouldn’t be taking any risks with the midfielder.

The Australian international, who only joined Boro in January, made his first start for the north-east outfit as they came from behind to beat West Brom last week, where he impressed.

However, a slight calf complaint meant McGree missed the trip to Barnsley over the weekend, with Wilder stating that it wasn’t a serious injury.

And, the boss provided a further update on the left-footer when speaking to Teesside Live ahead of the visit of Antonio Conte’s men.

“We’d love him to be because he’s made a really positive impact on the group and with the supporters. So hopefully he is, but no chances taken.”

Boro will be hoping to knock another top Premier League side out of the FA Cup after they memorably beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the previous round.

Wilder’s men are also in the hunt for promotion in the Championship, as they sit 8th in the table.

The verdict

Even with the limited minutes he has had on the pitch for Boro, it’s still clear to see that McGree will be an important player for the team.

So, naturally, Wilder would want him involved against Spurs, and you can imagine that the former Birmingham City man will be desperate to test himself against some of the top players the Londoners have.

But, Wilder has to look at the bigger picture and promotion is the main aim this season, so he is right to take a cautious approach as he can’t afford to lose McGree by taking a risk with his fitness tomorrow.

