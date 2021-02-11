Injury update on QPR’s Charlie Owens given as he steps up recovery

John Eustace has admitted that it’s too early to tell whether Charlie Owens will be a part of things at the end of this season in the Championship as he steps up his recovery.

The young QPR midfielder was on the fringes of the first-team at the start of last season but 2020 saw him need two knee operations and he has been recovering ever since.

However, his rehab period is now in its final stages with him back out on the grass and beginning to strengthen the joint and that is certainly positive for Hoops fans.

Indeed, assistant manager John Eustace, in for an ill Mark Warburton, revealed on Thursday morning that the player is making good progress – though there’s no telling yet whether he’ll be back this season:

JE [on Charlie Owens’ fitness progress] Charlie’s doing really well, he’s back on the grass and he’s in a much better place than he’s been in the recent past but we’re not going to push him. Too early to tell if he’ll be involved at all this season #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

The Verdict

Owens is a good young player and it is clear that he was on the brink of really making a play for first-team involvement before being hammered by these knee setbacks.

He’s getting there now, though, and though we might not see him this season he must be thinking that next campaign is the one where he makes a return.