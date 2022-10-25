Injury update on Derby County pair emerges ahead of club’s clash with Exeter City

Derby County head coach Paul Warne has revealed that Curtis Davies is set to miss tonight’s clash with Exeter City as the defender awaits the result of a scan on an injury that he sustained during the club’s recent defeat to Ipswich Town.

Davies injured his knee in the second-half of this fixture and could not be withdrawn due to the fact that the Rams had used all three of their substitute windows at Portman Road.

The defender’s lack of mobility resulted in him moving towards the top end of the pitch in the latter stages of this fixture.

Davies produced an error which directly led to the only goal of this aforementioned clash as his pass was intercepted by Kayden Jackson who fired against the post before Wes Burns converted the rebound.

Tom Barkhuizen also picked up an injury against Ipswich and thus will be unavailable for selection at Pride Park tonight.

Currently 11th in the League One standings, Derby will be looking to get back to winning ways in their showdown with Exeter.

Ahead of this fixture, Warne has shared an update on Davies and Barkhuizen.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about this duo, Warne said: “Curtis is struggling.

“Luckily it’s not muscular.

“He’s had a bang on the side of his knee and he has undergone a scan as we speak.

“He had some fluid taken off it yesterday [Sunday].

“I am hoping he has not done anything severe.

“But I don’t know, that’s the truth.

“It could be nothing, or it could be something, we will know later today.

“Barkhuizen tweaked his hammy and he will be missing for a period of time as well.”

The Verdict

Derby will be hoping that Davies makes a swift recovery from this injury setback as he has already missed a number of games this season.

Limited to just seven league appearances due to issues with his fitness, the defender may now be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future as a result of his current injury.

Barkhuizen meanwhile has yet to set the third-tier alight with his displays since sealing a move to Pride Park in the summer transfer window.

Having only provided three direct goal contributions in 12 league appearances, the winger will need to step up his performance levels when he is fit enough to feature again.