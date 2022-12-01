Injury update on Barnsley duo emerges ahead of Peterborough United clash

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff says striker James Norwood will be fit for his side’s clash with Peterborough United on Friday night.

However, full-back Jordan Williams is set to face a late fitness test to see if he can be involved at London Road.

Summer signing Norwood has netted three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes this season, but was forced off during last weekend’s 3-0 win over Crewe in the FA Cup.

Williams meanwhile, has been absent from the matchday squad for the last two Barnsley games due to a fitness issue of his own.

Now however, it seems that Norwood will definitely be back in action for Duff’s side this weekend, although Williams’ availability is somewhat more uncertain as things stand.

Providing an update on the pair ahead of that clash with Peterborough, Duff was quoted by Barnsley’s official website as saying: “Nors (James Norwood) will be fine.

“Jordan, we will make a late call on. We were hoping he was going to be fit last week but he wasn’t. It’s still not quite where we want it to be. We’ll make a late decision on that.

“Nors should be fine, it was a dead leg. It was pretty painful, pretty sore in the early part of the week but he’ll be fine by tomorrow night.”

Can you get at least 80% on this Barnsley quiz?

1 of 22 1. Ernie Hine is the club's record goalscorer, how many times did he find the net? 101 111 131 151

Barnsley go into this game sixth in the League One table, just one point and two positions behind Peterborough in the current standings.

The Verdict

It would certainly be a boost for Barnsley to have Norwood and Williams available for this Peterborough clash.

We are heading into a busy part of the season where games will come on a regular basis, so the Tykes, like anyone, will want as many bodies available as possible to cope with the demands of that scedule.

Indeed, the experience at this level of both Norwood and Williams could be particularly important, meaning it will certainly help Duff to have them both to call upon.

That may be the case for this match especially, given what is at stake between two sides with eyes on a place in the League One play-offs.