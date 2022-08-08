Injury update issued on Derby County duo ahead of Mansfield Town clash

Derby County will come face-to-face with former manager Nigel Clough on Tuesday night as they take on League Two outfit Mansfield Town at Field Mill in round one of the EFL Cup.

They will do it though without two summer recruits in the form of David McGoldrick and James Chester, who are yet to make their competitive debuts for the Rams.

McGoldrick and Chester were added to the County squad by interim manager Liam Rosenior as two of the more experienced and street-wise signings.

The duo appeared in pre-season but picked up injuries – Chester with an achilles problem and McGoldrick with an undisclosed issue.

Having missed the opening two League One encounters of the campaign, McGoldrick and Chester are both closing in on their returns, with the former already returning to training.

However, the trip to the Stags on Tuesday evening will come too soon for both, striker McGoldrick is the one nearing a return to action.

“David might not quite make tomorrow night, but he is looking okay and is back in training,” Derby’s first-team coach Jake Buxton said, per DerbyshireLive.

“I am not 100 per cent sure he will be back for Barnsley.

“He’s got himself in a good place and he’s looked sharp,

“If he is available I am sure he will be included in some part but if it’s too soon, then it will probably be the week after.

“As for James he just needs a little bit longer.”

The Verdict

Derby have had a mixed start to the 2021-22 season, winning against Oxford United but losing to Charlton at The Valley this past weekend.

A lot of their new recruits have made their debut for County, but there is still some genuine experienced quality still to make their bow.

Especially where Derby are lacking up-front, they could do with McGoldrick to offer something different either instead of or alongside James Collins when he finally takes to the field.

Then there is Chester, who has played in the Premier League and Championship for the majority of his career – he may be in the latter stage of his playing days but he can still be a very solid third tier outlet for Derby, even though they already have a veteran in Curtis Davies.