Injury update involving influential Luton Town figure emerges ahead of Stoke City showdown

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has revealed that Sonny Bradley sustained a small fracture in his knee earlier this month which is set to keep him out of action until after the break for the World Cup.

Bradley picked up this problem during the Hatters’ clash with Reading after landing awkwardly on his right leg following an aerial challenge.

The defender was taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Luke Berry.

In the absence of Bradley last weekend, Jones opted to utilise James Bree, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer in central defence.

The Hatters managed to claim a clean-sheet in their clash with Blackpool as Berry scored what turned out to be the winning goal for his side in the 57th minute of this fixture.

Luton will be looking to back up this victory by securing a positive result in tonight’s showdown with Stoke City.

Ahead of his side’s trip to the bet365 Stadium, Jones has shared an injury update on Bradley.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Hatters boss said: “I think it’s a small fracture in his knee.

“It’s just the bone there which is good news as there’s no ligament damage which is the main, main things, as cruciates are over a year.

“But everything else is a matter of weeks and then with the four week break now that eats into it, so that’s good news.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update as Luton’s supporters would have been fearing the worst after witnessing Bradley’s injury at Kenilworth Road.

Having escaped a major setback, the defender will now be targeting a return to action when the Championship season resumes in December.

An influential figure, Bradley has made 113 appearances in the second-tier for the Hatters since joining the club in 2018 and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

Whether Jones will be at Luton for the rest of the season remains to be seen.

Luton have granted the 49-year-old permission to speak to Southampton about the managerial vacancy at St Mary’s Stadium following tonight’s showdown with the Potters.

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City