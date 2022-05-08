Injury update given as Sheffield United man faces pre-season fitness battle

Sheffield United forward Oliver McBurnie has been described as ‘touch and go’ to be fit for next season by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blades assured themselves of a play-off spot on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday with an emphatic win over league winners Fulham, and now they’ll be looking to try and seal a return to the Premier League.

McBurnie will not be involved in their games, though, and he faces a race against time to try and be fit for the start of next season, too.

Indeed, as per Nixon, the forward has a three month programme of rehab ahead of him to try and solve a foot injury, which at least does not require surgery.

That will take him into August, though, and so it’s clear that the start of next season may well still see him on the sidelines as it remains to be seen how much pre-season he can take part in.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for McBurnie but at at least he won’t be missing too many games in the coming months with the season drawing to an end.

He can focus on getting himself ready for next season and it just remains to be seen what division the Blades are going to be in.

They’ll obviously hope to be a Premier League side once more.

