Injury update emerges surrounding Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch ahead of Portsmouth clash

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch is set to be available for Sunderland tonight as they take on promotion rivals Portsmouth at Fratton Park, with the Northern Echo reporting that the 25-year-old has recovered from a calf injury.

Gooch picked up the injury during his side’s win against Swindon Town earlier this month but will now be ready to return to action for this evening’s clash after travelling down to the South Coast with the squad.

The versatile academy graduate has been almost ever present for the Black Cats, playing his part in 28 games across all competitions whilst also being utilised in various positions throughout the season under first Phil Parkinson and now Lee Johnson.

Speaking ahead of the game, Johnson was quick to confirm that the player back and available to play:

“I expect to have Gooch back. He trained (yesterday) but we will check on him (this) morning.

“We have a fair few boys heading in the right direction which is important, and we are in a good place if you fast-forward two weeks’ time.”

Sunderland will be looking to make it three league wins in a row when they take on Pompey later on today, before attentions then turn to Sunday’s Papa John’s Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers.

The Verdict

The return of Gooch will come as a big boost to the Sunderland squad as they prepare for what is sure to be a big couple of games in their season.

Having their best players available for tonight’s game is of upmost importance as it provides them with the best chance of pulling off a result away from home against a promotion rival.

Meanwhile Johnson will also have one eye on the weekend’s final as he bids to win his first piece of silverware as Sunderland boss.

The midfielder is likely to be involved in some capacity in both games and it will be a plus that has come at the right time for the in-form Black Cats.